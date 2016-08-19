Civil rights :Race Riots in the 1900s Research Assignment
ESSENTIAL QUESTIONS. AT THE END YOU WILL ANSWER THIS PERTAINING TO YOUR RIOT
• What causes racial conflict, and why does it escalate into violence?
• Are racial conflict and discrimination preventable?
• What racial issues confronted early 20th Century America?
• To what degree did Progressive Era reforms address the issues of racial discrimination?
• In viewing primary source documents, how can we identify bias, and what impact does bias have on the usefulness of the resource?
• To what degree is government responsible for and/or capable of addressing discrimination and racial violence?
Task: research the riots during the Progressive Era and tell the class about the following
1) Background (here you are setting up the scene for a blow out)
a. Who is President at the time
b. What National events are occurring? Or have occurred?
c. Description of the city during the time (Social, Political, Economic)
2) Causes
a. Who was targeted? Why?
b. Key people and their role
c. What was the event that sparked the riot?
d. What was the goal of the group that did the harm?
3) The Riot/ events/ specifics
a. Describe the Riot in details step by step
b. What was the role of the police?
c. What was the role of the federal government?
d. How many were killed? By whom? Why (what do you believe the cause to be?)
4) Aftermath
a. Restoration of order? How did the city gain control?
b. What effect has this had on society?
Riots/Topics
1. Wilmington, NC 1898
2. Atlanta , GA 1906
3. Springfield, Ill. 1908
4. East St. Louis 1917
5. Chicago, Ill. 1919
6. Tulsa, OK 1921
7. Detroit, MI 1943
