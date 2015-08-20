Civil War and Reconstruction Era Activities Pack- Perfect for Interactive Notebooks

*Please note that this is a bundle pack*



The Civil War Activities Pack (found HERE )

Included in this product:

*Civil War Timeline Cards (*Please note that these timeline cards are the same ones available for individual sale HERE

*Civil War Timeline Recording Sheet

*11 Key Term with Matching definition cards

*9 “I Am” key people guessing game cards

*12 task cards

*2 Different Recording sheets

*List of northern, southern and border states with blank map to label and color and labeled map to color

*Union and Confederacy Advantages cut and sort

*Union and Confederacy Advantages Foldables

The Life of Abraham Lincoln 2 page reading passage

* Venn Diagram Foldable

*Technology that Changed the War foldable



The Reconstruction Era Activity (found HERE )

Included in this product:

*34 Reconstruction Timeline Cards

*Reconstruction Timeline Recording Sheet

*13 Key Term with Matching definition cards (plus one blank to create your own)

*5 “I Am” key people guessing game cards

*20 task cards

*2 Different Recording sheets

*Major Events of Reconstruction Presidents Foldables

* Venn Diagram Foldable

*The Election of 1876 Reading Passage with 3 comprehension questions.