Civil War and Reconstruction Era Activities Pack- Perfect for Interactive Notebooks
*Please note that this is a bundle pack*

The Civil War Activities Pack (found HERE )
Included in this product:
*Civil War Timeline Cards (*Please note that these timeline cards are the same ones available for individual sale HERE
*Civil War Timeline Recording Sheet
*11 Key Term with Matching definition cards
*9 “I Am” key people guessing game cards
*12 task cards
*2 Different Recording sheets
*List of northern, southern and border states with blank map to label and color and labeled map to color
*Union and Confederacy Advantages cut and sort
*Union and Confederacy Advantages Foldables
The Life of Abraham Lincoln 2 page reading passage
* Venn Diagram Foldable
*Technology that Changed the War foldable

The Reconstruction Era Activity (found HERE )
Included in this product:
*34 Reconstruction Timeline Cards
*Reconstruction Timeline Recording Sheet
*13 Key Term with Matching definition cards (plus one blank to create your own)
*5 “I Am” key people guessing game cards
*20 task cards
*2 Different Recording sheets
*Major Events of Reconstruction Presidents Foldables
* Venn Diagram Foldable
*The Election of 1876 Reading Passage with 3 comprehension questions.

