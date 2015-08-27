Class Awards - Let your class VOTE on awards to each other! :)

"Class Votes Awards" Kit is a perfect way to get kids involved in recognizing their peers in a positive and productive format. Students vote on 30+ awards for their classmates. This kit has everything you need to set up and successfully run a "voting campaign" in your classroom. Perfect for end of the school year, election year, AND/OR before an extended break.

Included in this kit is:
-Instructions/Suggestion guide (4 pages)
-30 Pre-made Awards
-3 blank templates
-Tally Sheet for each award
-Brown Bag/Container Headers Labels

Awards include:
-Nicest Smile
-Best Sportsmanship
-Best Team Player
-Most Fashionable
-Best Reader
-Best Writer
-Best Mathematician
-Best Handwriting
-Friendliest
-Best Manners
-Most Artistic
-Happiest
-Hardest Worker
-Most Helpful
-Funniest
-Best Singer
-Kindest
-Best Dancer
-Best Scientist
(+11 more)

A total of 63 pages for you and your students to enjoy!

BUY ONCE AND ENJOY FOR LIFE! UPDATED BY AUGUST WITH CURRENT YEARS!
**CURRENT FOR THE 2014-2015 SCHOOL YEAR**

WAIT!!! This item is part of the Ultimate End-of-Year Bundle! You can buy the bundle and $ave! Check it out!

Please be sure to read ALL the directions, and if you need help or have a problem, please, let me know through the TpT Q&A section.

Happy Voting and Awarding!

-MrHughes

Keywords: vote, voting, end of year, awards, certificates, after break, elections, class votes

© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

$6.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Class-Votes-Awards---updated-2015-2016-Created-by-MrHughes.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 27, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 6 MB

Class-Votes-Awards---updated-2015-2016-Created-by-MrHughes

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades