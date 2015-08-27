Class Awards - Let your class VOTE on awards to each other! :)
"Class Votes Awards" Kit is a perfect way to get kids involved in recognizing their peers in a positive and productive format. Students vote on 30+ awards for their classmates. This kit has everything you need to set up and successfully run a "voting campaign" in your classroom. Perfect for end of the school year, election year, AND/OR before an extended break.
Included in this kit is:
-Instructions/Suggestion guide (4 pages)
-30 Pre-made Awards
-3 blank templates
-Tally Sheet for each award
-Brown Bag/Container Headers Labels
Awards include:
-Nicest Smile
-Best Sportsmanship
-Best Team Player
-Most Fashionable
-Best Reader
-Best Writer
-Best Mathematician
-Best Handwriting
-Friendliest
-Best Manners
-Most Artistic
-Happiest
-Hardest Worker
-Most Helpful
-Funniest
-Best Singer
-Kindest
-Best Dancer
-Best Scientist
(+11 more)
A total of 63 pages for you and your students to enjoy!
BUY ONCE AND ENJOY FOR LIFE! UPDATED BY AUGUST WITH CURRENT YEARS!
**CURRENT FOR THE 2014-2015 SCHOOL YEAR**
WAIT!!! This item is part of the Ultimate End-of-Year Bundle! You can buy the bundle and $ave! Check it out!
Please be sure to read ALL the directions, and if you need help or have a problem, please, let me know through the TpT Q&A section.
Happy Voting and Awarding!
-MrHughes
Created: Aug 27, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
