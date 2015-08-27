Class Awards - Let your class VOTE on awards to each other! :)



"Class Votes Awards" Kit is a perfect way to get kids involved in recognizing their peers in a positive and productive format. Students vote on 30+ awards for their classmates. This kit has everything you need to set up and successfully run a "voting campaign" in your classroom. Perfect for end of the school year, election year, AND/OR before an extended break.



Included in this kit is:

-Instructions/Suggestion guide (4 pages)

-30 Pre-made Awards

-3 blank templates

-Tally Sheet for each award

-Brown Bag/Container Headers Labels



Awards include:

-Nicest Smile

-Best Sportsmanship

-Best Team Player

-Most Fashionable

-Best Reader

-Best Writer

-Best Mathematician

-Best Handwriting

-Friendliest

-Best Manners

-Most Artistic

-Happiest

-Hardest Worker

-Most Helpful

-Funniest

-Best Singer

-Kindest

-Best Dancer

-Best Scientist

(+11 more)



A total of 63 pages for you and your students to enjoy!



