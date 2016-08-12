Make your classroom bright and cheery with these colorful displays.



UPDATED with whole page portrait 2D and 3D displays.



This resource contains 2D and 3D shape posters with labels for each shape:-



square cube

triangle cuboid and rectangular prism

circle sphere

rectangle cylinder

pentagon cone

hexagon pyramid

octagon triangular prism

oblong/oval

trapezium



A distinction is made between regular 2D shapes (all sides and angles equal) and non-regular shapes.



Also contains separate word labels for each shape.



Just print onto card paper (if you wish) and laminate - no scissors needed.



File type: Word format - Option to change the colors and pdf

The zip file contains all the resources as I could not upload them individually.