Make your classroom bright and cheery with these colorful displays.
UPDATED with whole page portrait 2D and 3D displays.
This resource contains 2D and 3D shape posters with labels for each shape:-
square cube
triangle cuboid and rectangular prism
circle sphere
rectangle cylinder
pentagon cone
hexagon pyramid
octagon triangular prism
oblong/oval
trapezium
A distinction is made between regular 2D shapes (all sides and angles equal) and non-regular shapes.
Also contains separate word labels for each shape.
Just print onto card paper (if you wish) and laminate - no scissors needed.
File type: Word format - Option to change the colors and pdf
The zip file contains all the resources as I could not upload them individually.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Math
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Geometry and measures / 2D properties of shapes
- Math / Geometry and measures / 3D - Volume, surface area, density
- Math / Geometry and measures / Shape and space
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
- Whole school / Classroom templates
- World languages / English language learning
