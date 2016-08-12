Make your classroom bright and cheery with these colorful displays.

UPDATED with whole page portrait 2D and 3D displays.

This resource contains 2D and 3D shape posters with labels for each shape:-

square cube
triangle cuboid and rectangular prism
circle sphere
rectangle cylinder
pentagon cone
hexagon pyramid
octagon triangular prism
oblong/oval
trapezium

A distinction is made between regular 2D shapes (all sides and angles equal) and non-regular shapes.

Also contains separate word labels for each shape.

Just print onto card paper (if you wish) and laminate - no scissors needed.

File type: Word format - Option to change the colors and pdf
The zip file contains all the resources as I could not upload them individually.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Sample-of-Reg-nonregular-shapes.JPG
  • Poster-Regular-Shapes.docx
  • Poster-Info-3D-solids.docx
  • Poster-Info-Quadrilatrals.docx
  • 3d-shapes-preview-2.JPG
  • 2D-Shape-Title-Poster.docx
  • 3D-Height-Depth-Width-Poster.docx
  • General-shape---Trapezium.JPG
  • Shapes-Labels.pdf
  • Shapes-Labels---comic-sans.docx
  • Shapes-Labels-2-comic-sans.docx
  • Shapes-Labels-2.pdf
  • Regular-Pentagon.docx
  • Reception-Class-General-shapes.docx
  • Reception-Class-3D-shapes.docx
  • Non-regular-shapes-1.pdf
  • Non-regular-shapes-2.pdf
  • Cone.docx
  • Cube.docx
  • Cuboid.docx
  • Cylinder.docx
  • Sphere.docx
  • Pyramid.docx
  • Triangular-prism.docx
  • 2d-3d-Posters-displays-Edited-Uploads-140417.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

JPG, 102 KB

Sample-of-Reg-nonregular-shapes

Room Visuals

docx, 33 KB

Poster-Regular-Shapes

Room Visuals

docx, 199 KB

Poster-Info-3D-solids

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 42%

Bundle

Classroom Visual Resource - Bundle

$7.00

Categories & Grades