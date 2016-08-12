This pack contains visual displays for the classroom and also a presentation of the numbers from zero through to 100.

Contents:
- Zero flashcards - number and word
- A4 sizes display of numbers 1 to 100
- Flashcards - 1 to 120 and words one to twenty
- Number cards for children to trace over the dots - 1 to 30
- Operation Sign displays - plus, minus, multiply and division signs
- Set of flashcards for teaching step counting in twos - every other card is a different color.
- Set of flashcards for teaching step counting in fives - 5, 10, 15, 20 etc are a different color.
- Set of flashcards for teaching step counting in tens - 10, 20, 30, 40, etc are a different color.

File Type: Word, pdf and PowerPoint

