This pack contains visual displays for the classroom and also a presentation of the numbers from zero through to 100.



Contents:

- Zero flashcards - number and word

- A4 sizes display of numbers 1 to 100

- Flashcards - 1 to 120 and words one to twenty

- Number cards for children to trace over the dots - 1 to 30

- Operation Sign displays - plus, minus, multiply and division signs

- Set of flashcards for teaching step counting in twos - every other card is a different color.

- Set of flashcards for teaching step counting in fives - 5, 10, 15, 20 etc are a different color.

- Set of flashcards for teaching step counting in tens - 10, 20, 30, 40, etc are a different color.



File Type: Word, pdf and PowerPoint