This pack contains displays posters for your classroom.
Save time just print and laminate. Some cutting out for smaller labels.
Organise your class/walls into subject areas - included in this resource are:
- Word Wall display card
- Helpers Today display card
- Changeable Timetable cards - editable (saves time writing out your timetable)
- Subject areas display (editable) - Science, RE (Religious Education), Music, Math (you can change it to Numeracy), English, Literacy, History, Geography, Art and Design.
- Labels for objects around the classroom:
computer, keyboard, screen, sink, water, beakers, paintbrushes, pencils, unfinished work tray, finished work tray, crayons, felt-tip pens, paper, sharpeners, erasers, rubbers, toy box, games, whiteboards, dry-wipe pens, book bags, etc - you can add to the list.
Resources editable if you wish to tweak and change colors.
File Type: Word format
Images: Microsoft Clipart
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
