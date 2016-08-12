This pack contains displays posters for your classroom.



Save time just print and laminate. Some cutting out for smaller labels.



Organise your class/walls into subject areas - included in this resource are:

- Word Wall display card

- Helpers Today display card

- Changeable Timetable cards - editable (saves time writing out your timetable)

- Subject areas display (editable) - Science, RE (Religious Education), Music, Math (you can change it to Numeracy), English, Literacy, History, Geography, Art and Design.



- Labels for objects around the classroom:

computer, keyboard, screen, sink, water, beakers, paintbrushes, pencils, unfinished work tray, finished work tray, crayons, felt-tip pens, paper, sharpeners, erasers, rubbers, toy box, games, whiteboards, dry-wipe pens, book bags, etc - you can add to the list.



Resources editable if you wish to tweak and change colors.



File Type: Word format

Images: Microsoft Clipart