Classify quadrilaterals using sorting cards and a collection of hierarchy and sets and subsets sorting mats. Cards with geometric figures including squares, rhombuses, rectangles, parallelograms, kites, trapezoids, and other quadrilaterals are used on different presentations of hierarchy and Venn diagram sets and subsets sorting mats. Use these to make posters, display on your projector, or make interactive notebook materials to teach your students about all the classifications of quadrilaterals. Non-quadrilaterals are included to help your students develop an understanding of what attributes define quadrilaterals.



A formative assessment includes a “Sometimes, Always, Never” activity and multiple choice questions. Answer keys are included for the assessment and for the sorting activities.



***This resource uses the exclusive definition of trapezoids. This states that trapezoids have exactly one pair of parallel sides. This excludes parallelograms from being defined as a type of trapezoid. If you use an inclusive definition for trapezoids, please review the preview before purchasing.