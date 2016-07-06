I created these task cards as a fun way to review classifying triangles as right, acute or obtuse and classifying quadrilaterals (squares, rectangles, parallelograms, rhombi, trapezoids). There are 16 of each in a variety of question styles.
If you are viewing this product then you already know that task cards are great for center time, partner activities, or as independent enrichment. I love to use them as review before a test, or as a quick assessment tool, too. However you use them, kids love them.
This task card set has the added twist that the answers to the questions will be used to reveal the answers to two 4 by 4 crosswords! My students loved this, and it made it very quick and easy for me to check.
Thanks for viewing and I hope you and your students enjoy them!
What’s Included:
• 32 Task Cards - Color
• 32 Task Cards - Low ink version
• Miniature “Take home” version of cards
• Answer Document (2 versions)
• Answer Key
COMMON CORE STANDARDS
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.G.A.2
Classify two-dimensional figures based on the presence or absence of parallel or perpendicular lines, or the presence or absence of angles of a specified size. Recognize right triangles as a category, and identify right triangles.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.5.G.B.3
Understand that attributes belonging to a category of two-dimensional figures also belong to all subcategories of that category. For example, all rectangles have four right angles and squares are rectangles, so all squares have four right angles.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.5.G.B.4
Classify two-dimensional figures in a hierarchy based on properties.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
