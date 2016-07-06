I created these task cards as a fun way to review classifying triangles as right, acute or obtuse and classifying quadrilaterals (squares, rectangles, parallelograms, rhombi, trapezoids). There are 16 of each in a variety of question styles.



This task card set has the added twist that the answers to the questions will be used to reveal the answers to two 4 by 4 crosswords!



What’s Included:

• 32 Task Cards - Color

• 32 Task Cards - Low ink version

• Miniature “Take home” version of cards

• Answer Document (2 versions)

• Answer Key



COMMON CORE STANDARDS

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.G.A.2

Classify two-dimensional figures based on the presence or absence of parallel or perpendicular lines, or the presence or absence of angles of a specified size. Recognize right triangles as a category, and identify right triangles.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.5.G.B.3

Understand that attributes belonging to a category of two-dimensional figures also belong to all subcategories of that category. For example, all rectangles have four right angles and squares are rectangles, so all squares have four right angles.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.5.G.B.4

Classify two-dimensional figures in a hierarchy based on properties.