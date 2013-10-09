Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 86 times
Viewed 548 times
Many scientists are devoting all their time to solving ozone layer depletion.
The problem with the ozone layer is that when certain chemicals, like chlorofluorocarbons, reach the stratosphere, they break down into chlorine and bromine, which react with the ozone and destroy it.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 86 times
Viewed 548 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
Revision resources for the entire AQA trilogy course
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy year 2 bundle
Contains three booklets for AQA Trilogy for the second year of the course. Paper 2 B5-7 Paper 4 C6-10 Paper 6 P5-7 All RPAs and maths skills included
- 3 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
Edustem1
Science Bumper Bundle
Mix of 20 fully detailed engaging lessons of secondary Biology, Chemistry and Physics. All in one Bundle. Full detailed lesson plan, powerpoints, t...
- 19 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
BUNDLE
biscuitcrumbs
AQA Core Science Revision Materials
A bundle containing loads of revision materials for core science B1 Lots of revision ideas Learning mats Six mark question booklets Exam question b...
- 8 Resources
- $36.63
BUNDLE
tia_xn
Triple Science Past Paper Questions BY TOPIC GCSE AQA COMPLETE BUNDLE
Save 33% by purchasing this bundle! This is a comprehensive total 428 page set of past paper questions for GCSE AQA Triple Science, compiled numero...
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
Revision resources for the entire AQA trilogy course
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy year 2 bundle
Contains three booklets for AQA Trilogy for the second year of the course. Paper 2 B5-7 Paper 4 C6-10 Paper 6 P5-7 All RPAs and maths skills included
- 3 Resources
- $14.09