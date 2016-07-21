As we all know, the Common Core demands a great deal more from teachers -- not least, the use of complex texts that challenge students to closely read for understanding. FDR's Four Freedoms Speech is an example of such a text, and now with this teaching packet, teachers can easily implement a close reading of it in English or history classes.

This packet includes:
--Step by step teaching procedure to guide the class through a "first read," "second read," and "third read."
--Annotation guide appropriate for secondary student use -- illustrated, but not too cute...
--Two-page excerpt of the Four Freedoms speech, easily printed on one sheet back and front
--One-page sheet of complex, thought-provoking text-dependent questions that students complete during their "third read" through the text
--Detailed answer key

All questions in this packet are free-response, asking students to compose answers at least a paragraph in length

Making the Common Core more accessible is easy with the right materials!

