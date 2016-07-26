In this project students develop a computer game in Scratch using their understanding of loops, conditional statements, variables and events that tells the story of a hunter or gatherer from an indigenous culture of their choice. Developed by Allen Distinguished Educators, Nick Nohner and Chris Bartlo, this project integrates computer science, design, and social studies concepts and meets learning standards in computer science.



SUBJECTS:



• Computer Science – loops, conditional statements, and variables

• Design – sprite sheets

• Social Studies – history, geography, and hunting/gathering techniques of native tribes



OUTCOMES:



Students will be able to:

• Demonstrate their knowledge of coding principles including loops, variables, and conditional statements.

• Demonstrate their understanding of game mechanics.

• Demonstrate their understanding of the cultural practice they choose to highlight. This includes a successful interpretation of the hunter/gatherer technique into the game and the inclusion of three facts the user will learn throughout the game about the chosen culture.



ACADEMIC STANDARDS:



• CL.L2-02: Collaboratively design, develop, publish, and present products (e.g. videos, podcasts, websites) using technology resources that demonstrate and communicate curriculum concepts.

• CT.L2-06: Describe and analyze a sequence of instructions being followed (e.g. describe a character’s behavior in a videogame as driven by rules and algorithms).

• CT.L2-15: Provide examples of interdisciplinary applications of computational thinking.