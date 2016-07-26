Free
Downloaded 35 times
Viewed 29 times
In this project students develop a computer game in Scratch using their understanding of loops, conditional statements, variables and events that tells the story of a hunter or gatherer from an indigenous culture of their choice. Developed by Allen Distinguished Educators, Nick Nohner and Chris Bartlo, this project integrates computer science, design, and social studies concepts and meets learning standards in computer science.
SUBJECTS:
• Computer Science – loops, conditional statements, and variables
• Design – sprite sheets
• Social Studies – history, geography, and hunting/gathering techniques of native tribes
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Demonstrate their knowledge of coding principles including loops, variables, and conditional statements.
• Demonstrate their understanding of game mechanics.
• Demonstrate their understanding of the cultural practice they choose to highlight. This includes a successful interpretation of the hunter/gatherer technique into the game and the inclusion of three facts the user will learn throughout the game about the chosen culture.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• CL.L2-02: Collaboratively design, develop, publish, and present products (e.g. videos, podcasts, websites) using technology resources that demonstrate and communicate curriculum concepts.
• CT.L2-06: Describe and analyze a sequence of instructions being followed (e.g. describe a character’s behavior in a videogame as driven by rules and algorithms).
• CT.L2-15: Provide examples of interdisciplinary applications of computational thinking.
Free
Downloaded 35 times
Viewed 29 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
MAKEShift Poetry
- (1)
- FREE
Light-Up Music Box
- (0)
- FREE
Circuit Arcade
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Scratch Exercises for computational thinking
- (0)
- $9.86
GCSE Computing High and Low Level Languages Presentation
- (0)
- $7.04
Mouse Maze - KS3 Algorithm Starter
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Let's Start Coding: Lesson Plans and Quizzes for Grades 9-12
- (1)
- FREE
A Christmas Coding Activity with Scratch
- (3)
- FREE
Introduction to Algorithms FULL LESSON
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Computational Thinking 6 Homework Tasks
- (2)
- $7.04
GCSE Computing High and Low Level Languages Presentation
- (0)
- $7.04
Scratch Exercises for computational thinking
- (0)
- $9.86