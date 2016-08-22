Cold War: Bridge of Spies: A True Story- prisoner exchange between US , Russia , and Germany
contains reading, guided question based on the movie bridge of spies and giving the actual history
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Cross-curricular topics / Countries and cultures
- Geography / People and environment
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
BalvinderKataora
Terrorism - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the terrorism debate Level: Intermediate CEF rating B1+ (approaching B2 in some areas) This is a complete multi-day less...
- (0)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
PSHE KS3 / KS4 : 1 whole year of highly-rated and popular PSHE and SRE / RSE resources. This pack contains 36 x fully resourced, highly-rated EC_Re...
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
SALE
Kmmarshall89
AQA 9-1 Life in Modern Britain REVISION ACTIVITIES
A whole lesson with a variety of revision activities for the Life in Modern Britain Unit. Resources include: Sample questions Checklist for the uni...
- (0)
- 20% off$2.82$2.25
New resources
jordanbatters
Britain and Immigration SOW - (early settlers-immigration today) 8-12 lessons
This is an updated SOW that I use to teach KS3. It teaches about immigration and links very well to citizenship. The lessons include early settlers...
- (1)
- $6.34
joecauldwell
London Bridge Terror Attack - Current Affairs Form Time Activity
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at jcauldwell@perry...
- (2)
- FREE
The_Day
General Election 2017 Guide
A new general election campaign is underway. On June 8th the British people will choose MPs to represent them in Parliament. Use our General Electi...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
MariangelC
Class discussion about Human Rights
In this lesson plan you will find the steps to introduce your students to the topic of Human Rights in an interactive way through videos, small gro...
- (0)
- $8.45
TES Resource Team
Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
Resources to help teachers and students to learn about Nelson Mandela, understand South Africa’s apartheid history and follow Mandela’s journey fro...
- (0)
- FREE
BalvinderKataora
Terrorism - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the terrorism debate Level: Intermediate CEF rating B1+ (approaching B2 in some areas) This is a complete multi-day less...
- (0)
- $7.04