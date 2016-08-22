Cold War: Ending the Cold War
Ronald Reagan & Foreign Affairs
Objectives:
• Analyze the ways that Ronald Reagan challenged communism and the Soviet Union
• Explain why communism collapsed in Europe and in the Soviet Union
• Describe other foreign policy challenges that faced the United States in the 1980s
Why it Matters:
President Ronald Reagan believed that the United States had lost its way in the wake of the Vietnam War. Rather than détente, he felt the United States should seek to roll back Soviet rule in Eastern Europe and elsewhere. Reagan believed that peace would come through strength. Although they initially increased tensions between the two superpowers, Reagan’s foreign policies contributed to the end of the Cold War.
Directions:
Complete the readings and tasks at hand in order to answer the essential question
