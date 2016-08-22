Cold War Propaganda: How do you get people to buy into the war? Lesson Plan

the videos can be found online, as well as students look for notes, compare with threat today

Task: Threats Today

Today in America we also face the potential of nuclear war/ atomic threat. It is your job to inform America of what to do and how to act in case of an atomic threat. You have options on how to do this

Option 1: create a video for the Federal Civil Defense
Administration telling US citizens how they can be spared from a nuclear attack at home, school, outside, or in the workplace….
1. Create a Slogan/ Action plan
2. Create a character or “face” that people can recognize (Example Smokey the bear for forest fires)
3. Who are we afraid of? (Choose a country/ group that today is a threat)
4. Describe the threat
5. Create action plan for what to do in home, school, outside, or in work place
a. How will know there is threat? (Siren, ,music)
b. Where should people go?
c. How will people know when safe?

How you can do this:
1. Movie
2. Children’s Book (Must be detailed)

We will be presenting this ….

  • propanda.docx
  • the-butter-battle-book-tchart.doc

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

