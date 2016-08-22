Cold War Propaganda: How do you get people to buy into the war? Lesson Plan
the videos can be found online, as well as students look for notes, compare with threat today
Task: Threats Today
Today in America we also face the potential of nuclear war/ atomic threat. It is your job to inform America of what to do and how to act in case of an atomic threat. You have options on how to do this
Option 1: create a video for the Federal Civil Defense
Administration telling US citizens how they can be spared from a nuclear attack at home, school, outside, or in the workplace….
1. Create a Slogan/ Action plan
2. Create a character or “face” that people can recognize (Example Smokey the bear for forest fires)
3. Who are we afraid of? (Choose a country/ group that today is a threat)
4. Describe the threat
5. Create action plan for what to do in home, school, outside, or in work place
a. How will know there is threat? (Siren, ,music)
b. Where should people go?
c. How will people know when safe?
How you can do this:
1. Movie
2. Children’s Book (Must be detailed)
We will be presenting this ….
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Economics / US economy
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
