Cold War: Red China Powerpoint
describes China and the long march/ age of Mao Ze Dong
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
ARose90
NEW OCR A: Cold War Assessment + Prep
Assessment for the Cold War section of the International Relations syllabus. Lesson includes differentiated activities, assessment question (found ...
- (0)
- $7.04
ARose90
NEW OCR A International: Afghanistan '79
Lesson looking at the Soviet Afghanistan war 1979 - 89. Lesson includes a ‘menu’ style main task where studenst choose the activities they wish to ...
- (0)
- $5.63
History_jo
Mock Exam: Civil Rights and Vietnam War paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 GCSE History (USA at home and abroad)
A teacher created full mock exam which includes questions from both the Civil Rights and Vietnam War sections of the paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 History GC...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
LauraMeadowcroft
AQA 8145 America 1920-70: McCarthyism
Lesson exploring what McCarthyism was and the impact. Model answer starter (from previous lesson), educational Cold War film from 1950s to introduc...
- (1)
- $5.63
drummerJ101
Timelines containing all of the main events necessary for GCSE History
Timelines for the history subjects: America in the 1920s; The rise of Nazi Germany; The Vietnam War; Origins, Crises and the End of the Cold War. T...
- (1)
- FREE
j_leemosley
Conflict and Tension: How did the Gulf of Tonkin incident affect the Vietnam War? (L4)
A lesson that looks at how the war escalated under LBJ and after the Tonkin incident. This lesson is very much teacher led, with points to get stud...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
planmylesson
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
A 28 page revision guide and workbook. This booklet contains detailed grade 9 knowledge and information on all aspects of Unit 2 Cold War Crisis 19...
- (0)
- $7.03
azreal1983
Gorbachev, New Thinking and Chernoybl.
*** If the preview slides are out of sequence, it is a TES issue. The download is in order*** Hi, this lesson looks at Glasnost and Perestroika, wh...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
sfy773
The US Space Shuttle Bundle
The US Space Shuttle Bundle A range of shuttle related activities.
- 9 Resources
- $22.54