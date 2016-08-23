Cold War: Red China Powerpoint

describes China and the long march/ age of Mao Ze Dong

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Red-China.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 909 KB

Red-China

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades