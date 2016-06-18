The Berlin Blockade SOUPSTONE Primary Source Analysis Worksheet

This 2-page, common-core aligned activity will help students to understand the Berlin Blockade. Diverse types of sources are included for your students to analyze. The SOUPSTONE strategy is used.
Note: SOAPSTONE is a primary source analysis strategy (find the Speaker, Occasion, Audience, Purpose, Subject, Tone) and a list of questions related to each source.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • TES-Berline-Blockade-SoapsTONE.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 769 KB

TES-Berline-Blockade-SoapsTONE

Report a problem

Categories & Grades