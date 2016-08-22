Cold-War-Timeline-Project

Directions: You will be creating a timeline of some of the important events of the Cold War. Put the events in the order in which they happened and write the date next to the event on the timeline. You have an opportunity to be creative with this project; you can use construction paper, markers, pictures from magazines, etc.



Timeline: You will have one class period to complete this project. This will count as your first Quiz Grade of the 4th Quarter.





Events:



Yalta Conference: Feb. 4–11, 1945

Potsdam Conference: July - August 1945

The Nuremberg Trials: November 1945

Truman Doctrine: 1947

Marshal Plan: 1947/48

Berlin Blockade: June 1948 to May 1949

Berlin Airlift: June 24, 1948 to May 12, 1949

NATO’s formation: April 1949

Warsaw Pact: 1955

China’s Communist Revolution: 1945-1949

The Korean War: 1950-1953

United Nations: established October 24, 1945

Launch of Sputnik: 1957

Cuban Missile Crisis: 1962

Moon landing: 1969

Collapse of Berlin Wall: 1989