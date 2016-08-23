• How did the Vietnam War end?

• What were its lasting effects?

• Was there “Peace with Honor”?

• Overall, Is Nixon a hero?



Bell Ringer: What does “Peace with Honor” mean to you???







Background:

As Richard Nixon entered the White House in January 1969, students across the country continues to protest the war. And their words were starting to reach ordinary Americans, not just “long haired radicals.” In late 1969, antiwar protesters organized a series of peaceful demonstrations called “moratoriums.” On October 15, the mayor of New York City addressed a crowd of these protestors:



“We cannot (accept) the charge from Washington that this peaceful protest is unpatriotic. We heard that charge five years ago and three years ago… The fact is that this dissent is the highest form of patriotism. It is the peaceful American way to turn the nation away from a self defeating course”

- New York mayor John Lindsay, 1968







Why it matters:

As a presidential candidate, Richard Nixon promised “peace with honor” and an end to a war that had fractured American society. Nixon did indeed withdraw American troops, and the nation recovered from war, Americans reexamined the struggle against communism.







Essential question:

How did the Vietnam War end? What were its lasting effects? Was there “Peace with Honor”?

Was Nixon good or bad?