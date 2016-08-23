Cold War/ Vietnam War:

Vietnam: Hot War in Asia- Map Activity





Directions:

On this map of Vietnam, locate and label the places and features listed below











Countries:

North Vietnam South Vietnam China Laos

Thailand Cambodia





Bodies of Water:

South of China Sea Gulf of Thailand Gold of Tonkin

Mekong River Delta Mekong River







Places

Haoni Haiphong Hue My Lai Saigon

Da Nang Dien Bien Phu



Features

17th parallel Ho Chi Minh Trail





Question:

What similarities and differences do you see in the maps of Korea and Vietnam?