Cold War/ Vietnam War:
Vietnam: Hot War in Asia- Map Activity


Directions:
On this map of Vietnam, locate and label the places and features listed below





Countries:
North Vietnam South Vietnam China Laos
Thailand Cambodia


Bodies of Water:
South of China Sea Gulf of Thailand Gold of Tonkin
Mekong River Delta Mekong River



Places
Haoni Haiphong Hue My Lai Saigon
Da Nang Dien Bien Phu

Features
17th parallel Ho Chi Minh Trail


Question:
What similarities and differences do you see in the maps of Korea and Vietnam?

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cold-War-Vietnam-Hot-War-in-Asia.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

docx, 41 KB

Cold-War-Vietnam-Hot-War-in-Asia

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades