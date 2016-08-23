Cold War/ Vietnam War:
Vietnam: Hot War in Asia- Map Activity
Directions:
On this map of Vietnam, locate and label the places and features listed below
Countries:
North Vietnam South Vietnam China Laos
Thailand Cambodia
Bodies of Water:
South of China Sea Gulf of Thailand Gold of Tonkin
Mekong River Delta Mekong River
Places
Haoni Haiphong Hue My Lai Saigon
Da Nang Dien Bien Phu
Features
17th parallel Ho Chi Minh Trail
Question:
What similarities and differences do you see in the maps of Korea and Vietnam?
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
