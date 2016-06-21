COLD WAR - Who Started the Cold War? Power Point Presentation/Primary Source Analysis Activity



This is a common-core aligned activity to use in your secondary history classroom to discuss the events that led to the hostility between the Soviet Union and the United States prior to the Cold War. After learning about each event, the student must explain who was more to blame for the tension…the U.S. or the USSR.

As a wrap-up activity students will analyze primary sources: The Truman Doctrine, The Iron Curtain Speech, Excerpt from a telegram sent by Soviet Ambassador Nikolai Novikov,and a letter to President Harry S. Truman-Secretary of Commerce and former Vice President Henry A. Wallace



As a formative assessment students will write a persuasive paragraph explaining, in their opinion, who started the Cold War. Students are asked to use textual evidence to defend their answers. Film clips, animation and a sound clip of the famous speech, the Truman Doctrine, makes this presentation extra engaging. The events discussed include:

- Western Intervention in the Russian Civil War

- An Uneasy Alliance Between the Soviet Union and the West

- Conflicts in Postwar Europe

- The Marshall Plan & Molotov Plan

- The Ideological Differences between the Soviet Union and the U.S.

- The Yalta Conference

- Potsdam Conference

- The Iron Curtain Speech (Quote Analysis)

- The Creation of the United Nations



This purchase includes the following:

40-slide power point presentation

2-page Paragraph Frame Template

3 page Primary Source Analysis Worksheet

Link to Film Clip: The World After WWII

Link to Sound Clip: The Truman Doctrine Speech

