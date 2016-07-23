COLONIAL AMERICAN CAREERS BUNDLE
Volume 1
Colonial American Careers Bundle, Volume 1 looks at Colonial America from the first settlement at Roanoke until the Revolutionary War. This bundle includes five of my Colonial Careers Lesson Plans:
• Settlers: Roanoke and Jamestown ($5.00 value)
• Plymouth Pilgrims: The Mayflower; the First Thanksgiving ($6.00 Value)
• Witch Trial Magistrates: Salem Witch Trials ($5.00)
• Tavern-Keepers: Colonial Food and Beverages (Currently Free)
• Shopkeepers, Merchants and Peddlers: Colonial Economy ($5.00 Value)
All five lessons are bundled for $18.00
This product is also perfect for SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS, enrichment learning, homeschool or co-ops! The reading passages are great for CLOSE READING with any non-fiction graphic organizer (not included). THIS LESSON INCLUDES READING PASSAGES, ACTIVITIES, REVIEW GAME, WORKSHEET AND TEACHER’S KEY.
