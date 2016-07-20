4 Food themed coloring pages that reinforce recognition of dynamics!
Like Color-by-Note or Color-by-Music.

Included pages:
Ice Cream Cone (with written-out dynamics and symbols)
Burger and Fries (with written-out dynamics and symbols)
Cupcake (with written-out dynamics and symbols)
Pizza (written out dynamics only)

Dynamics included:
ff, f, mf, mp, p, pp, , and sfz


The cupcake is also part of my Valentine's Day Activities and Winter Worksheets!
Thanks for looking, I'd love to hear your feedback!

