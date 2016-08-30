120 Pages!!! Color by Number includes Color by Addition and Subtraction for 1st grade has 120 Pages for your students to enjoy.
Everyone loves color by number! This is a bundle where students can use their skills in mathematics to create a series of colorful pictures. Each printable is aligned with the Common Core standards for first grade mathematics to make it easier for you to incorporate these printables into your curriculum.
This bundle includes:
Common Core Color by Number
More Common Core Color by Number
Back to School Common Core Color by Number
Halloween Common Core Color by Number
Thanksgiving Common Core Color by Number
Christmas Common Core Color by Number
Valentine's Day Common Core Color by Number
St. Patrick's Day Common Core Color by Number
Easter Common Core Color by Number
End of the Year Color by Number
If bought individually they would cost $50, so this bundle comes with a huge discount!
Students should solve the math problems found in each individual shape on each worksheet. As a student completes a problem he or she can color in the shape based on the color key found underneath each picture. When all of the shapes have been colored in, the picture will be revealed.
You can use these in your class as enrichment, Friday fun, homework, work for early finishers or as part of your daily math lesson.
The Common Core standards that are covered in this book:
1.OA - Operations and Algebraic Thinking
1.OA.5
1.OA.6
Your students will color by number, addition, or subtraction to reveal a unique picture.
Skills covered:
number recognition
addition within 20
subtraction within 20
Answer sheets are provided for each printable.
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
