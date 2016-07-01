Here's a mathy twist on an epic battle of justice! Two 12-sheet mosaics are included (Batman and Superman), so you can split up your students and have a fraction colouring showdown! Do the heroes share a common denominator? Will one reduce to a fraction of his former glory? ...May the best coloured hero win!



Each mosaic consists of 12 unique worksheets involving the addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division of positive rational numbers, given as proper fractions. The answers are given in a randomized list at the bottom of each sheet, allowing students to monitor their own work.



Students solve the fraction problems, then use the answers to colour their worksheets based on the colour key. Their sheets combine to create the hero mosaics!



Complete answer keys are provided for both mosaics!



The student buy-in factor is HUGE with these worksheets; they all want to see the finished picture come together! Leave the hero pictures a secret, or let them know their team in advance for motivation… it’s your call.



Encourage students to check their answers by finding them in the randomized list on their worksheet before they colour each square. This will increase the accuracy of the final picture!



All my “Colouring by…” worksheets use standard pencil-crayon colours found in the Crayola 24 pack. For best results, use the exact colour name match (and encourage quality colouring!). Perhaps a class set of pencil crayons would be a fun math department investment!



