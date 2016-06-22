Here's a mathy twist on an epic battle of justice! Two 12-sheet mosaics are included (Superman and Batman), so you can split up your students and have a trigonometric colouring showdown! May the best coloured hero win!



Each mosaic consists of 12 worksheets (each one unique!) involving sine and cosine law problems for missing sides and angles. Students' sheets combine to create the hero mosaics. The collaborative motivation is huge! The answers are given in a randomized list at the bottom of each sheet, allowing students to monitor their own work. Complete answer keys are provided for you, as well as a Teaching Tips page for smooth implementation!



This product comes in both .pdf and .docx format. All files are included in the zip folder.



Students solve the trig problems, then use the answers to colour their worksheets based on the colour key.



It's simple!

1. Calculate the answers.

2. Colour the squares.

3. Cut out your section.

4. Combine with the class!



Both a visual answer key, showing the completed mosaic with labelled coordinates (to help you assemble the picture from the combined worksheets), and a numeric answer key for each individual worksheet are provided for both hero mosaics.



Leave the hero pictures a secret, or let them know their team in advance for motivation… it’s your call.



Encourage students to check their answers by finding them in the randomized list on their worksheet before they colour each square. This will increase the accuracy of the final picture!



All my “Colouring by…” worksheets use standard pencil-crayon colours found in the Crayola 24 pack. For best results, use the exact colour name match (and encourage quality colouring!). Perhaps a class set of pencil crayons would be a fun math department investment!



COMMON CORE MATH STANDARDS:

->HSG.SRT.D.11



ONTARIO CURRICULUM (CANADA)

◾ MPM2D, Trigonometry Strand: Solve problems involving acute triangles, using the sine law and the cosine law.

T3.3 Determine the measures of sides and angles in acute triangles, using the sine law and the cosine law



◾ MCF3M, Trigonometric Functions Strand: Solve problems involving trigonometry in acute triangles using the sine law and the cosine law, including problems arising from real-world applications

TF1.4: Describe conditions that guide when it is appropriate to use the sine law or the cosine law, and use these laws to calculate sides and angles in acute triangles

TF1.5: Solve problems that require the use of the sine law or the cosine law in acute triangles



Thanks for checking this out!

~CalfordMath

