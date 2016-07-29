Highly Engaging! My students volunteered to complete extra sheets! You get two full class set of 28 worksheets that come together to make the giraffe mosaic in both a word-problem format, and in the recently added diagrams-version! PLUS I've added 'small group' versions for 4 or 8 students, making the task very flexible to various class sizes.



Each worksheet represents a small section of the big picture! The end result will look spectacular hanging up in your classroom :)



Students use the basic trig ratios (sin, cos, tan) to solve for sides and angles, then use the answers to colour their worksheets based on the colour key. So much cooler than textbook homework!



It's Simple:

1. Calculate the answers.

2. Colour the squares.

3. Cut out your section.

4. Combine with the class!



INCLUDED (.docx and .pdf of everything):

--> Full class set of 28 worksheets (all different!) that combine to create the Giraffe mosaic.

--> Full sets for both the 4-worksheet and 8-worksheet versions. (More of a traditional colour-by-number style.... look at the preview)

--> A Teaching Tips page to help you implement this task smoothly

-->Worksheets involve a range of right trigonometry problems that involve choosing and/or applying the correct primary trig ratio to solve for an unknown side or angle.

--> Master Answer Key showing both the colour and numeric solution for all worksheet problems for the 28-student version, and the colour key with answer-ranges for the small-group versions.



Teaching Tip: Have students draw a right triangle and label the given information as they read each problem.



The student buy-in factor is HUGE with these worksheets; they all want to see the finished picture come together! High school students love colouring too! This sure beats textbook homework!



Imagine if your students were the ones policing homework completion? "Common Josh! Do your work or we'll have a hole in our picture!"



Leave the picture a secret or show it for motivation… it’s your call.



Encourage students to check their answers by finding them in the randomized list on their worksheet before they colour each square. This will increase the accuracy of the final picture!



All my “Colouring by…” worksheets use standard pencil-crayon colours found in the Crayola 24 pack. For best results, use the exact colour name match (and encourage quality colouring!). Perhaps a class set of pencil crayons would be a fun math department investment!



Thanks for checking this out!

~CalfordMath