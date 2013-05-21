chop the reading activity into 3 pieces one for each member of the group. Each team must nominate a runner - they run to the teacher for each question and run back with the answer.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 13. broken pieces come dine with me.ppt
  • 13. speaking dice game.docx
  • 13. come dine with me past tense.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: May 21, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Game

ppt, 106 KB

13. broken pieces come dine with me

Game

docx, 31 KB

13. speaking dice game

Presentation

pptx, 535 KB

13. come dine with me past tense

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades