Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 34 times
Viewed 34 times
Suitable for 11 years+
This lesson takes the scriptural story of David and Goliath and compares it to the comic book Goliath. It asks students to evaluate how a change in point of view can change the message of a story.
Resource is a powerpoint presentation with teacher instructions in the slide notes and suggested extension activities on the slides.
Keywords: Religious Education, comic books, Christianity, Islam, Judaism, religious stories, challenging stereotypes
I would welcome your feedback!
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 34 times
Viewed 34 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose
- Religious education / Meaning and purpose / Authority
- Religious education / Religion and society
- Religious education / Religion and society / Art
- Religious education / World religions
- Religious education / World religions / Christianity
- Religious education / World religions / Islam
- Religious education / World religions / Judaism
Other resources by this author
rae_hancock
Comics in RE – David and Goliath
Suitable for KS3 or stretch and challenge KS2 This lesson takes the scriptural story of David and Goliath and compares it to the comic book Goliath...
- (0)
- FREE
rae_hancock
Comics in RE - The Good Samaritan
Suitable for mixed-attainment KS3 or stretch and challenge KS2 Lesson links to Christianity and compatible with all Agreed Syllabuses. This two-les...
- (0)
- FREE
rae_hancock
Comics in RE – The Monkey King and the Journey to the West
Suitable for KS3 or stretch and challenge KS2 This two-lesson resource uses a comic book version of the ancient Chinese story of ‘The Monkey King a...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
leannemacnamara
Religious Studies GCSE 1- 9, WJEC Eduqas, Spec A Islam revision guide (Component 3)
This revision guide is for GCSE students studying Islam beliefs and practices. It has been created using the Eduqas SPEC A specification, Eduqas so...
- (2)
- $4.23
josh_levine92
A level RS Biblical Inspiration Calvin accommodation.
This is a power point and silent debate sheet for an A level lesson of Calvin’s doctrine of accommodation. The power point is relatively brief whic...
- (0)
- $2.82
josh_levine92
A Level RS Biblical Inspiration and Authority
An extended presentation on the issue of biblical inspiration. It covers both Objective and Subjective views, as well as the ramifications of holdi...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
H0mers
Sanctity of Life & quality of life for medical ethics.
A presentation which can be used as a lesson plan. The aim is to understand key ideas about the Sanctity of Life ethics versus Quality of Life argu...
- (1)
- $4.23
godwin86
The Design Argument & First Cause Argument [GCSE RS - Existence of God & Revelation - L3/10] Theme C
This lesson is about The Design Argument and The First Cause Argument, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. It has been professionally design...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
The Origins & Value of The World (Christian Views) [GCSE RS - Religion & Life - L3/10] Theme B
This lesson is about Christian views on the origins and value of our world, environmental ethics and our relationship to nature. It also compares C...
- (2)
- $7.03
Updated resources
Think_About_It
Introduction to the life and teachings of Jesus Christ
SpringSavings This resource is designed for OCR’s GSCE (9-1) in Religious Studies (J625/01 or J125): ‘Beliefs and Teachings and Practices’ (Christi...
- (5)
- $4.23
Jessicanorth
GCSE RS: Catholic Christianity - A-Z Revision booklet
Edexcel Spec A: Catholic Christianity Paper 1: Catholic Christianity revision booklet pupils can work through this booklet independently and cover ...
- (0)
- $4.21
josh_levine92
A Level RS Biblical Inspiration and Authority
An extended presentation on the issue of biblical inspiration. It covers both Objective and Subjective views, as well as the ramifications of holdi...
- (0)
- $2.82