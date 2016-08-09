Suitable for 11 years+

This lesson takes the scriptural story of David and Goliath and compares it to the comic book Goliath. It asks students to evaluate how a change in point of view can change the message of a story.

Resource is a powerpoint presentation with teacher instructions in the slide notes and suggested extension activities on the slides.

Keywords: Religious Education, comic books, Christianity, Islam, Judaism, religious stories, challenging stereotypes

I would welcome your feedback!

