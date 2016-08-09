Suitable for 11 years+



This two-lesson resource uses a comic book version of the ancient Chinese story of ‘The Monkey King and the Journey to the West’ (from 'American Born Chinese'). The story includes elements of Buddhism and Christianity and students are asked to choose and evaluate the main messages of the story.



Extension tasks link the author Gene Luen Yang’s experiences as the child of immigrant parents to the possible messages of the story.



Resource is a powerpoint presentation with teacher instructions in the slide notes and suggested extension activities on the slides



Keywords: Religious Education, comic books, Buddhism, Christianity, religious stories, embracing difference, immigration



