Cute commercial font and clip art: Make your worksheets, newsletters, TPT products, and classroom projects stand out with this hand drawn font!



Fonts should be FUNctional...and cute! That's just what "Otterly Cute" is—and it's perfect for classroom and commercial use!



Plus, you'll get 50+ BONUS doodle clip art images (transparent PNGs) that are also for personal or commercial use. :) Otter not included. ;) Check out the thumbnail images for some fun ways to combine this font and the doodles for a great look!



Format: You'll get a compressed folder—simply unzip it, and you'll have access to the font and the folder of the PNG clip art images. To install the font, double click on the file "GIOtterlyCute.ttf." Then, in your design or word processing program, select the font "OtterlyCute." That's it!



Enjoy the product and have fun! Please read the copyright notice below before purchasing.



Please leave a comment and rating—I'd love to know how you plan to use the font and doodles!



Enjoy!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal or educational use. The font and clip art images may not be distributed for resale or given away on their own as a free product. Please include a small Glue & Ink image badge (included with the product) in your product file when using the clip art in your products. The full Terms of Use document is available at: https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/terms-of-use-glue-and-ink-clip-art-and-fonts-11415829. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!