Custom made verb list to work with students of all ages with commonly used verbs.

This list of regular and irregular english verbs comes very handy when working with esl, or any second language learning students.

The list can first be translated to the student's native language.

The second exercise can be when students work with the same list but change the verbs to the Simple Past Tense and Past Participle tense.

It also comes handy to play games such as hangman, do posters, etc.

$1.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • VerbList.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 31, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

doc, 50 KB

VerbList

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades