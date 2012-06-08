Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 189 times
Communism and Christianism Analyzed and Contrasted from the Marxian and Darwinian Points of View by William Montgomery Brown.
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 189 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 8, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
miriamsulehman1396
Cultural nationalism and racialist nationalism
Discussion of culturalism and racialism. Use of Hitler and aryan race for reference to racialism.
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
TES PICKS
EC_Resources
General Elections + Political Parties
General Elections Citizenship Resources. 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to be enga...
- (9)
- $4.23
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Catalan Independence Referendum
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
godwin86
Assessment Lesson - Introduction Unit L10/12 - GCSE Sociology
This is one of twelve lessons comprising the 'Introduction Unit' for the new GCSE Sociology specifications (suitable for AQA, & WJEC/EDUQAS). S...
- (5)
- $7.03
godwin86
Understanding the GCSE Sociology Course - Introduction Unit L7/12 - GCSE Sociology
This is one of twelve lessons comprising the 'Introduction Unit' for the new GCSE Sociology specifications (suitable for AQA, & WJEC/EDUQAS). S...
- (3)
- $7.03
Updated resources
miriamsulehman1396
Cultural nationalism and racialist nationalism
Discussion of culturalism and racialism. Use of Hitler and aryan race for reference to racialism.
- (0)
- $2.82
antigonex
Contradictions and Tensions in Socialism - does not include anarchism
An A3 resource for small groups to critically engage with socialism practising all assessment objective skills, esp synopiticty. It doesn’t include...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90