Communism in Modern China Lecture Power Point Presentation

This engaging 38-slide power point covers the development and effects of communism in China in the 20th century. The presentation includes animation, transitions, links to a video clip , pictures, graphs, photographs and a timeline review. Students will take Cornell Notes (sample included)

Topics include:
Fall of Dynastic China
The Communist Revolution
The Influence of Soviet Socialism
The Great Leap Forward
The Cultural Revolution
The Economic Reforms of Deng Xiaoping
Protest for Democracy in Tiananmen Square

Standard: CA 10.9.4 Analyze the Chinese Civil War, the rise of Mao Tse-tung, and the subsequent political and economic upheavals in China (e.g., the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, and the Tiananmen Square uprising).

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Communist-Rule-in-Modern-China-LECTURE.ppt
  • Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 16, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 11 MB

Communist-Rule-in-Modern-China-LECTURE

Presentation

pdf, 488 KB

Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades