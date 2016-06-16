Communism in Modern China Lecture Power Point Presentation
This engaging 38-slide power point covers the development and effects of communism in China in the 20th century. The presentation includes animation, transitions, links to a video clip , pictures, graphs, photographs and a timeline review. Students will take Cornell Notes (sample included)
Topics include:
Fall of Dynastic China
The Communist Revolution
The Influence of Soviet Socialism
The Great Leap Forward
The Cultural Revolution
The Economic Reforms of Deng Xiaoping
Protest for Democracy in Tiananmen Square
Standard: CA 10.9.4 Analyze the Chinese Civil War, the rise of Mao Tse-tung, and the subsequent political and economic upheavals in China (e.g., the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, and the Tiananmen Square uprising).
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
