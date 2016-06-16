Communism in Modern China Lecture Power Point Presentation



This engaging 38-slide power point covers the development and effects of communism in China in the 20th century. The presentation includes animation, transitions, links to a video clip , pictures, graphs, photographs and a timeline review. Students will take Cornell Notes (sample included)



Topics include:

Fall of Dynastic China

The Communist Revolution

The Influence of Soviet Socialism

The Great Leap Forward

The Cultural Revolution

The Economic Reforms of Deng Xiaoping

Protest for Democracy in Tiananmen Square



Standard: CA 10.9.4 Analyze the Chinese Civil War, the rise of Mao Tse-tung, and the subsequent political and economic upheavals in China (e.g., the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution, and the Tiananmen Square uprising).