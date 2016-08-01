Work on sorting non-identical items with these 10 file folder activities. Sorting teaches organization and is an essential foundational skill that improves categorizing and discrimination. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A
Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.
Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
