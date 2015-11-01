Community-Helpers-Graphic-Organizers

These graphic organizers are based on 16 different community helpers. Help teach your primary students all about Community Helpers! This is part of my Community Helpers Bundle! Check it out in my store if you're looking for similar resources!
**The Community Helpers in this packet are:
Cook
Crossing Guard
Dentist
Doctor
Detective
Farmer
Firefighter
Gardener
Janitor
Librarian
Mail Carrier
Repairman
Policeman
Teacher
Garbage man
Vet
Looking for more resources like this one? Check out these!
All About Community Helpers BOOK:
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/all-about-community-helpers-book-11152108
I Have, Who Has Community Helper Edition
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/i-have-who-has-community-helper-edition-11152004
Community Helpers BUNDLE!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/new-community-helpers-bundle-buy-it-and-dollars-ave-11152187
Community Helpers Bingo
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/community-helpers-bingo-11152158
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 1, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Cause and Effect Graphic Organizers!
- (1)
- $2.00
Oh No I'm Sick!: Emergency Sub Plans (3 Days Worth!)
- (1)
- $6.25
Fractured Fairy Tale Cards!
- (1)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
OUTSTANDING YEAR 2 ENGLISH WEEKLY PLANNING (SPaG focus)
- (0)
- $7.75
New resources
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23