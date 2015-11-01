These graphic organizers are based on 16 different community helpers. Help teach your primary students all about Community Helpers! This is part of my Community Helpers Bundle! Check it out in my store if you're looking for similar resources!

**The Community Helpers in this packet are:
Cook
Crossing Guard
Dentist
Doctor
Detective
Farmer
Firefighter
Gardener
Janitor
Librarian
Mail Carrier
Repairman
Policeman
Teacher
Garbage man
Vet

Looking for more resources like this one? Check out these!

All About Community Helpers BOOK:
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/all-about-community-helpers-book-11152108

I Have, Who Has Community Helper Edition
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/i-have-who-has-community-helper-edition-11152004

Community Helpers BUNDLE!
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/new-community-helpers-bundle-buy-it-and-dollars-ave-11152187

Community Helpers Bingo
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/community-helpers-bingo-11152158

$2.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Community-Helpers-Graphic-Organizers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 1, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

Community-Helpers-Graphic-Organizers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades