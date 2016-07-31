Community helpers are a big part of kindergarten and first grade curriculum, use these posters when introducing or reviewing workers in the community with your students.

Each poster features:
✓ name of community helper
✓ photograph of community helper
✓ short description of what the community helper does
✓ sentence of why we need the helper in our community

The following community helper posters are included: architect, banker, builder, bus driver, chef, crossing guard, dentist, detective, doctor, farmer, firefighter, fisherman, grocer, judge, lawyer, librarian, lifeguard, mail carrier, mechanic, miner, nurse, paramedic, pilot, plumber, police officer, reporter, trash collector, soldier, teacher, veterinarian

This resource was created with U.S. spelling.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Community-Helpers-Posters.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 16 MB

Community-Helpers-Posters

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades