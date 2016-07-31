Community-Helpers-Posters

Community helpers are a big part of kindergarten and first grade curriculum, use these posters when introducing or reviewing workers in the community with your students.
Each poster features:
✓ name of community helper
✓ photograph of community helper
✓ short description of what the community helper does
✓ sentence of why we need the helper in our community
The following community helper posters are included: architect, banker, builder, bus driver, chef, crossing guard, dentist, detective, doctor, farmer, firefighter, fisherman, grocer, judge, lawyer, librarian, lifeguard, mail carrier, mechanic, miner, nurse, paramedic, pilot, plumber, police officer, reporter, trash collector, soldier, teacher, veterinarian
This resource was created with U.S. spelling.
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
