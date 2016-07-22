These unit has everything you need to teach new thematic vocabulary regarding the community in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for buildings, transportation, community location, community things, and community signs. This is a functional set of vocabulary appropriate for a wide range of ages!



Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!





Each section includes:

- Vocabulary Page

- Matching Pages (Match to Picture and Match to Word)

- Individualized Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data

- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)

- Writing Worksheets

- Tracing Worksheets



All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 60 activities included!