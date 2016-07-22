This unit includes tons of fun games, printables, flashcards, and an adapted book to help your students learn about community workers.



Here is what's included:

- 12 Flashcards with definitions

- Where do you work?: 12 page adapted book with related vocabulary terms; matching pieces included

- 9 matching worksheets - variety of types

- 8 writing worksheets - definitions, true/false, and question answering

- 7 creative writing worksheets

- 12 coloring/following direction worksheets

- I have, who has? Game

- Bingo - with 2 levels of difficulty of calling cards and 15 boards



Vocabulary:



teacher, doctor, EMT, police officer, fire fighter, garbage collector, mail carrier, ambulance, fire truck, police car, garbage truck, mail truck





Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand! Materials for a variety of types of learners included!