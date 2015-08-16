No prep! Just print and go!

ACTFL National Foreign Language Standards: Standard 1.1: Standard 1.2:



2 communicative activities to get your kids up and out of their seats and speaking Spanish with at least 16 different classmates! Students will ask each other the questions provided on the game boards in order to obtain answers and signatures from their classmates to complete the boards.



This packet contains 2 boards with questions using the verb SER (and a few GUSTAR questions). Students ask each other about their personality traits. For example:

¿Eres más paciente o impaciente?

¿Te gusta más escuchar música o dibujar?

¿Eres generoso(a)?



These activities can be used in several ways and instructions are included.

All activities require zero set-up-- just print enough for your students and you're ready to go!



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida