Compare and Contrast Ancient Egyptian Society to Ancient Sumerian Society - DBQ Lesson!



The Nile River Valley and the Valley of the Tigris and Euphrates are homes to two of the oldest civilizations; the Egyptians and the Sumerians. Both civilizations grew up independently from one another, and have their own unique characteristics, but there are many similarities between the two civilizations.





Using the Documents Compare and Contrast Ancient Egyptian Society to Ancient Sumerian Society in a Five Paragraph Essay.