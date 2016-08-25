Compare and Contrast Ancient Egyptian Society to Ancient Sumerian Society - DBQ Lesson!
Historical Content:
The Nile River Valley and the Valley of the Tigris and Euphrates are homes to two of the oldest civilizations; the Egyptians and the Sumerians. Both civilizations grew up independently from one another, and have their own unique characteristics, but there are many similarities between the two civilizations.
Your Task:
Using the Documents Compare and Contrast Ancient Egyptian Society to Ancient Sumerian Society in a Five Paragraph Essay.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Ancient Egypt - Mummification presentations, worksheets and lesson plan.
- (5)
- $6.34
Egyptian Cinderella Planning (Egyptians Topic)
- (10)
- $7.04
New resources
Hug a Bear Day - Assembly or Class Presentation
- (1)
- $7.03
Ancient Egypt/Rome Numeracy Starter
- (1)
- FREE
Ancient Egypt - Hieroglyphs
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Cleopatra ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Egypt -Shakespeare -Julius Caesar -Marc Antony
- (0)
- $6.25
Julius Caesar ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Rome - Shakespeare
- (0)
- $6.25