Compare and Contrast Ancient Egyptian Society to Ancient Sumerian Society - DBQ Lesson!

Historical Content:
The Nile River Valley and the Valley of the Tigris and Euphrates are homes to two of the oldest civilizations; the Egyptians and the Sumerians. Both civilizations grew up independently from one another, and have their own unique characteristics, but there are many similarities between the two civilizations.


Your Task:
Using the Documents Compare and Contrast Ancient Egyptian Society to Ancient Sumerian Society in a Five Paragraph Essay.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Document-Based-Question-Essay.doc
  • Outline-for-DBQ.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

doc, 456 KB

Document-Based-Question-Essay

Lesson Plan

doc, 41 KB

Outline-for-DBQ

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades