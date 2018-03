Comparing and ordering decimals is a skill that takes a lot of practice for students to master. This activity can provide your students with valuable practice while having fun, too. Students can check their own answers using the style of the popular game "What's the Word?" This product can be used as a station activity for students to practice independently, with a partner, or as a group.



Included are:



-24 sets with 5 decimals cards to sort in each set.

-Self-checking “What’s the Word?” style answers on the back.

-Answer document for students to record the words created in the activity.

-Answer key



Thank you for viewing my product! I am always looking to share the best of what I create for my classroom. I hope you find this useful.



-Shane