When it is time to introduce ordering or comparing decimals, this interactive journal set will make your work easy. The interactive mini book can be used for note taking and lesson activities and includes place value skills, modeling, inequalities, and problem solving. Two practice activities provide enrichment for your students. One is a fun, but simple dice rolling activity and the other supports writing in math with a prompt. Assess your students with a five question test prep type formative assessment. All of the activities are designed to be low prep and fit perfectly in your students notebooks or composition books.



CCSS 5.NBT.A.3b

Texas TEKS 5.2B