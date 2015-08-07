This resource includes three activities for comparing and ordering decimals. The interactive notebook activity is three “Cut and Fold” note pages with pieces to place inside. The pieces show how to compare decimals in a variety of ways: using an equation or inequality, decimal grids, lining up the place values, using fractions, using number lines, and relating decimals to money. Decimals Monkey in the Middle is a game with a fun theme your students will love will make comparing and ordering decimals a favorite skill. Students must place decimal numbers on a number line. They also have to use their skills evaluating decimal inequalities to decide if a decimal comes in order between two others. Also four Exit Tickets are designed to assess your students as you move through the unit. The questions include real world examples as well as mathematical statements and problem solving.

*Math CCSS 5.NBT.A.3b

*Texas Math TEKS 5.2B





