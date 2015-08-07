This resource includes three activities for comparing and ordering decimals. The interactive notebook activity is three “Cut and Fold” note pages with pieces to place inside. The pieces show how to compare decimals in a variety of ways: using an equation or inequality, decimal grids, lining up the place values, using fractions, using number lines, and relating decimals to money. Decimals Monkey in the Middle is a game with a fun theme your students will love will make comparing and ordering decimals a favorite skill. Students must place decimal numbers on a number line. They also have to use their skills evaluating decimal inequalities to decide if a decimal comes in order between two others. Also four Exit Tickets are designed to assess your students as you move through the unit. The questions include real world examples as well as mathematical statements and problem solving.
Additional Info:
*Math CCSS 5.NBT.A.3b
*Texas Math TEKS 5.2B
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 7, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Percentages Differentiated Math Stations
- (2)
- $7.00
Rational Number System Interactive Notebook Set
- (0)
- $6.50
Solving Equations with Variables on Both Sides
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Year 6 Division
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Ratio)
- (11)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE