If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, individual practice, partner activities, assessment, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.



I designed this set of task cards with 30 problems to practice comparing fractions using various methods. See the math notebook pages for strategies to help students compare fractions such as using common denominators, common numerators, cross multiplication, and comparing to one-half.



Students simply choose the fraction that is greater, and then record letter for that fraction for the matching question number on the answer document.



What’s Included:

• 30 Task Cards - Color

• 30 Task Cards - Low ink version

• Answer Document

• Answer Keys

• BONUS: Math notebook pages for introduction of the skill