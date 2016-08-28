Comparing Unit Rates Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 6.RP.A.2,3
Everything you need to introduce and practice comparing unit rates. Included in this product:
-Comparing Unit Rates Notes Guided Notes
-Comparing Unit Rates Notes Practice Page
-Comparing Unit Rates Notes Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Worked out Answer keys
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
katembee
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students ...
- (3)
- $5.00
katembee
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and ex...
- (2)
- $34.00
TES PICKS
katembee
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
Included in this product: I’ve Got a Question Brainstorm Sheet I’ve Got a Question Checklist Q&A Recording Chart Important Information Workshee...
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
ambowers2
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
2018 VERSION NOW AVAILABLE HERE! (copy and paste link) https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/new-2018-ks2-sats-revision-ultimate-3-in-1-maths-organ...
- (23)
- $23.95
BUNDLE
xkarenx
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
All teaching slides for Autumn and Spring for Year Four. Influenced by recent maths hub CPD training and mastery/CPA approach to teaching mathemati...
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
Thedigitalstationer
Year 3 - Number- Fractions - Week 2 - Summer - Block 1
This is pack 2 of 3 for the Year 3 - Number: Fractions (Block 1). This pack covers week 2. It covers the small steps: • Compare Fractions • Order F...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
jchowell
Infinite Questions - Taster
Randomly generated questions covering areas of FDP.
- (1)
- FREE
rmoffatt2
Christmas Themed Maths Fluency
Used with a year 4 class but could easily be adapted to suit any age range. Includes a variety of activities focusing on developing children's know...
- (2)
- FREE
mmilne
Christmas Maths Game (Who is the Christmas Grinch)
The Resource is suitable for a wide variety of age groups during the festive period from pupils in year 5 through to year 11. The resource can be e...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Fractions to Decimals (Treasure Hunt)
This is a quick activity, ideal as a starter, that helps verify students knowledge of common fraction-decimal equivalences. Click --> https://te...
- (6)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Fractions of an Amount 1 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity requires students to calculate a fraction of an amount, where the numerator is always '1'. Click --> https://tes.com/.../Treasure ...
- (6)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Fractions of an Amount 2 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity requires students to work out factions of an amount when the numerator is not '1'. It is great for consolidation or revision. Click -...
- (5)
- FREE