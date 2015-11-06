Product Description

This 1 WEEK LONG comprehensive review will be perfect for your classroom. The package reviews key mathematical concepts for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, General Science and Mathematics. Topics include: Scientific Notation, Significant Digits, Rearranging Equations, Metric Conversions and Trigonometry. Students are taught then given a chance to show what they know. The package includes 5 worksheets (1 for each topic) with all answers included. Ideal for starting a course or reviewing skills half-way through. Lots of student interaction through Check Your Understanding question pages.



The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.