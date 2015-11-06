Product Description
This 1 WEEK LONG comprehensive review will be perfect for your classroom. The package reviews key mathematical concepts for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, General Science and Mathematics. Topics include: Scientific Notation, Significant Digits, Rearranging Equations, Metric Conversions and Trigonometry. Students are taught then given a chance to show what they know. The package includes 5 worksheets (1 for each topic) with all answers included. Ideal for starting a course or reviewing skills half-way through. Lots of student interaction through Check Your Understanding question pages.
Included in the lesson package is:
- The teacher version of the PowerPoint
- The student version of the PowerPoint
- 5 Practice Worksheets with answers
- 1 Hyperlinked video embedded on the slides
Included in the package:
- Scientific Notation
- Significant Digits
- Rearranging Equations
- Metric Conversions
- Trigonometry Review
The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
Created: Nov 6, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
