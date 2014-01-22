Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 133 times
In this Mathslearn video presentation we look at conjugates and division by complex conjugates.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 133 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 22, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
MathsLearn
Venn diagrams and conditional probability
In this video presentation we look at Probability, Venn diagrams and conditional probability This video shows how to construct a simple VENN diagra...
- (2)
- FREE
MathsLearn
How to find the volume of an L-shaped prism
Video tutorial on how to find the volume of an L-shaped prism . Edexcel GCSE Maths revision March 2013
- (0)
- FREE
MathsLearn
SURDS : simplifying surds and expanding brackets
This video shows how to simplify surds, using the example of the square root of 72. It then looks at how to square and simplify expressions involvi...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
bgm2016
Complex Numbers
A complete unit of work for Complex numbers: Cartesian form, modulus-argument firm, Euler’s form, de Moivre’s theorem, nth roots of a complex numbe...
- (0)
- $11.27
NewMathWorld
Multiplying Complex Numbers – Math puzzle
Multiplying Complex Numbers – Math puzzle Use conjugates to rationalize a denominator. I’ve included three different sizes of the same puzzle. The ...
- (0)
- $3.00
jwmcrobert
IB Maths HL - Topic 1 Algebra - Notes
Handwritten notes that I made for my HL students on Topic 1 of Algebra in the IB. It includes: 1.1 - Sequences & Series 1.2 - Exponents and Log...
- (1)
- $4.23
New resources
curingd
Complex Numbers Starters and Worksheets
Starters and main worksheets for two lessons' worth on complex numbers.
- (1)
- FREE
al_robinson76
Maths for Engineers - Complex Numbers
A large presentation introduces complex numbers and goes on to show the students how to add, subtract, multiply and also divide complex numbers in ...
- (1)
- $5.63
KKuerschner
Edexcel Further Pure 1 Last Minute Revision
A powerpoint covering all the topics in Edexcel Further Pure 1 exam. Built in timers and exam questions - works well as a last lesson before the exam.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
bgm2016
Complex Numbers
A complete unit of work for Complex numbers: Cartesian form, modulus-argument firm, Euler’s form, de Moivre’s theorem, nth roots of a complex numbe...
- (0)
- $11.27
bgm2016
Nth Roots of a Complex Number
Use de Moivre’s theorem to find nth roots of a complex number. Graph nth roots of a complex number on the Argand diagram. Generalize the position o...
- (0)
- $4.23
dh2119
Binomial Theorem, Partial Fractions, Complex Numbers
Three homeworks and a set of extended questions on the topics of Expansions with the Binomial Theorem Using Partial Fractions Complex Numbers, oper...
- (0)
- FREE