Composing-for-the-Movies

Using the presentation pdf, students are invited to look critically at how movie music is made, from the beginning with King Kong, to Singing in the Rain, Star Wars, Harry Potter and the Chipmunks. Students are then asked to use a music program such as GarageBand to create their own movie magic!
Choosing a movie scene, students are asked to use the included rubric to identify their scene, include the main details (five loops, three instruments and a minute long, minimum), and present their final song to the class.
This download includes the handout and rubric as well as the brief presentation and links for a two-three class Music in the Movies composition!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
