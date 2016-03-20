Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 15 times
Viewed 29 times
Suitable for beginners when learning compound sentences. The worksheet includes egsample's of compound sentances
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 15 times
Viewed 29 times
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
oliviamaytaylor1
Multiplication Grids
Two Times Table grids, perfect for kids to practice their 0-12 times tables.
- (0)
- FREE
oliviamaytaylor1
Compound Sentances
Suitable for beginners when learning compound sentences. The worksheet includes egsample's of compound sentances
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
RojoResources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
10 fully resourced lessons to prepare students for the AQA English Language Paper 2, Section A exam: 'Writer's Viewpoints and Perspectives'. This r...
- (23)
- $11.27
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
TES PICKS
archev
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
Resources to introduce dystopian/post-apocalyptic literature conventions to AS students, but also suitable for GCSE or KS3 students. Designed to le...
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
blueeyed7
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
MariangelC
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
This resource includes the project handout for students and the teacher’s notes to work during a minimum of a month (depending on the number of les...
- (0)
- $13.00
kk2257
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
Different types of writing paper and planning templates for 5 Writers workshop units: Small Moments Realistic Fiction Non-Fiction Chapter Books (Al...
- (0)
- $7.04
sarahwhitneystead
Easter Literacy Worksheets
These worksheets all have an Easter theme. There is two writing adjectives and putting them into sentences worksheet one for a chick and one for a...
- (0)
- FREE