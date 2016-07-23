Conspiracy Movie Worksheets are designed to help students pay better attention and learn more as they watch this highly accurate real-time re-enactment of the 1942 Wannsee Conference. The movie stars Kenneth Branagh and Stanley Tucci as Reinhard Heydrich and Adolf Eichmann, the two chief architects of Nazi Germany's "Final Solution to the Jewish Question."





WHAT THESE CONSPIRACY MOVIE WORKSHEETS INCLUDE



--Detailed teaching notes including information on how to prep students to watch the movie and what vocabulary to introduce in advance

--Detailed rating and content information [The movie is rated R for language and verbal content only; there is absolutely no onscreen violence or nudity.]

--128 multiple choice questions in movie order

--128 parallel free-response questions in movie order: The free response question prompts are the same ones as used in the multiple choice questions, allowing teachers an easy way to differentiate instruction.

--Fast correct student answer sheet with identically formatted answer key for the multiple choice set. Students can record all their answers on a single page, and teachers can rapidly correct all student work!

--Detailed answer key for the free-response question set.





CONVENIENCE FEATURES



All student prompts are in exact movie order so that the worksheets can be used while the movie plays if desired. Alternately, teachers can save the worksheets for afterwards, using them as a test or quiz.



128 questions of each type give teachers lots and lots of options. Differentiate by assigning student groups to do just the odds or just the evens of multiple choice to space the questions out more. This will give you TWO basic level worksheets instead of one. Or do the same with the free-response questions to instantly create TWO advanced-level worksheets.



Stop and start the movie whenever you please! The questions are numbered sequentially instead of being divided up into predesignated parts in advance, which makes it easy for you to stop the movie at any time and resume it later. Just for reference, I usually show Conspiracy over the course of three days to allow plenty of time to discuss and debrief, but if you want to stretch that out to four days or compress it to just two [the movie is 96 minutes long], this question set gives you all the flexibility you need!